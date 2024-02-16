Sen. Richard Blumenthal says Coast Guard concealed results of rape, harassment investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut senator is demanding more information about the United States Coast Guard's investigation into rape and harassment at its own academy.

"We're gonna do everything we can to find the truth," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

He's calling for an end to what he describes as a culture of concealment at the Coast Guard.

"All of us in Congress are absolutely intent on protecting the men and women who serve in the Coast Guard," he said.

He's requesting more records from the Coast Guard related to the internal investigation known as Operation Fouled Anchor.

Senators say the investigation found 62 substantiated instances of rape, sexual assault or harassment that either occurred at the Coast Guard's New London Academy or were committed by its cadets between 1988 and 2006. The investigation was completed in 2018, but records released to Congress this month show Coast Guard leaders deliberately hid the findings for years.

Blumenthal says a Coast Guard leader even made a pros and cons list about whether to release the information.

"We wanna believe that the Coast Guard has ended this chapter or at least is closing it, and we want action not just words," he said.

Lawmakers say the Coast Guard eventually did brief Congress on Operation Failed Anchor last year, after CNN started asking questions.

Former servicewomen told a Senate Committee in December about the harassment or assault they faced.

"My main perpetrator is currently a lieutenant commander in the Coast Guard. He is thriving in a career that I had hoped for," former Coast Guard Academy member Caitlin Maro said.

Blumenthal, who leads the subcommittee on investigations, wrote a letter to the Coast Guard seeking more information.

A Coast Guard spokesperson sent CBS New York the following statement:

"Sexual harassment and sexual assault have no place in the Coast Guard. The Service is working aggressively to prevent these and other abuses, hold members accountable, listen to and support victims and survivors, and strengthen the Service's culture and commitment to our core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. As the Commandant has testified, we regret not providing to Congress the 2020 report into investigations of prior sexual misconduct at the Coast Guard Academy. Congressional and Inspector General inquiries into the Coast Guard's handling of the investigations and the report continue, and the Commandant remains committed to transparency and cooperation with these inquiries. To date, the Coast Guard has provided thousands of pages to Congress and the Inspector General, including the 2018 document outlining options regarding disclosure of the report."