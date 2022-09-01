Urbanspace sets opening dates for annual New York City holiday markets

NEW YORK -- It's never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping.

Urbanspace has announced opening dates for their annual holiday markets across the city.

There will now be four locations to shop for gifts this year, including a new market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, which opens Nov. 28.

If you need to start a little earlier, the Holiday Shops at Bryant Park open Oct. 27.

The other two locations at Union Square and Columbus Circle open on Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, respectively.

For more information, including how to apply to become a vendor, visit urbanspacenyc.com and choose a location from the "Pop Ups" menu.