Upstate N.Y. restaurant's new pink "Barbie" cheesesteak becomes a huge hit

NEW YORK -- The "Barbie" craze has helped one upstate restaurant go viral.

A pink cheesesteak is why.

Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion near Syracuse created what it calls the "Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle Sauce."

House-made ranch is mixed with red dragon fruit to get that vibrant color.

The owner said the eatery has sold nearly 20 gallons of the special sauce, and people have been driving hours to try it.

Over the weekend, the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit a new milestone, topping $1 billion worldwide.