Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins UPS workers' practice picket line in Queens
NEW YORK -- Local UPS workers say they're serious about a potential strike in a few weeks.
Members of Teamsters Local 804 walked a practice picket line Friday morning in Maspeth, Queens.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the workers in support of the union's demand for big pay raises for part-time UPS workers.
"We cannot accept a dual standard where part-time workers and full-time workers doing the same labor are getting paid dramatically different wages. We can't allow for that," said Ocasio-Cortez.
More than 300,000 UPS workers authorized a strike to start on Aug. 1.
The company said Teamsters walked away from talks and urged the union to return to the table.
