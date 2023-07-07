Watch CBS News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins UPS workers' practice picket line in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Local UPS workers say they're serious about a potential strike in a few weeks

Members of Teamsters Local 804 walked a practice picket line Friday morning in Maspeth, Queens

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the workers in support of the union's demand for big pay raises for part-time UPS workers. 

"We cannot accept a dual standard where part-time workers and full-time workers doing the same labor are getting paid dramatically different wages. We can't allow for that," said Ocasio-Cortez. 

More than 300,000 UPS workers authorized a strike to start on Aug. 1. 

The company said Teamsters walked away from talks and urged the union to return to the table. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

