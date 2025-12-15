New York accuses UPS of stealing wages from thousands of seasonal workers

New York on Monday filed a lawsuit against UPS alleging the delivery giant stole millions of dollars in wages from seasonal workers in the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused UPS of violating labor laws by using unlawful timekeeping practices to underpay seasonal help.

"UPS built its holiday business on the backs of workers who were not paid for their time and labor," James said in a statement announcing the charges. "UPS's seasonal employees work brutal hours in the cold to deliver the holiday packages families across the country count on. Instead of compensating these workers fairly for their labor, UPS has played the Grinch."

UPS denied the allegations that it intentionally underpaid workers.

"We offer industry-leading pay and benefits to our more than 26,000 employees in New York, and we remain committed to following all applicable laws," the company said in a statement to CBS News.

James said Monday that Atlanta-based UPS, which employs nearly 500,000 people worldwide and generated more than $90 billion in revenue last year, stole wages from seasonal workers, including "Driver Helpers" and "Seasonal Support Drivers" who assist full-time staff with package delivery around the holidays.

UPS allegedly failed to pay seasonal workers for all of the hours they worked, according to the civil lawsuit, which was filed in New York state court. For example, UPS delayed worker clock-ins until they scanned in a package or made a delivery, even if they had been scheduled to start working hours earlier, the complaint alleges. UPS also automatically deducted 30-minute meal breaks regardless of whether workers took them, according to the lawsuit.

The suit seeks back pay for UPS workers in New York, as well as a court order requiring the company to end off-the-clock work and to overhaul its timekeeping and payroll practices.