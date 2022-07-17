Police seek man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

The first attack happened around 4 a.m. on the Upper West Side.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking near Central Park West and West 82nd Street when a man came up behind her and pulled her down to the ground.

The man allegedly held the victim down and sexually assaulted her before running off. He was seen a short time later traveling southbound on Central Park West on an electric bicycle.

About an hour later, police say a 28-year-old woman was walking near Avenue A and East 4th Street in the East Village when a man on an electric bicycle approached her.

The man got off the bike and allegedly grabbed the woman, told her he had a knife and pulled her to the ground. Police say he then sexually assaulted the woman before getting back on the bike and riding off.

Police say while the suspect claimed to have a knife, it was never displayed.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.