One holdout tenant stalling $70 million condo project on Upper West Side

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A $70 million condo project is on hold on the Upper West Side because of one holdout tenant.

Nejat Ozsu is the last tenant to refuse to leave his home.

His one-bedroom apartment comes with a deck, and the rent is $3,300 a month.

The landlord told "Inside Edition" the occupancy is illegal and that the tenant has been offered $30,000 to leave.

"That sounds like a pretty generous offer," "Inside Edition" senior correspondent Les Trent said.

"No, it's not a generous offer," Ozsu's lawyer said.

"You know people are looking at this story and many of them people are going to go, 'He's just holding out for a big payday,'" Trent said.

"I don't have a place to go," Ozsu said.

A lawyer for Ozsu says the landlord is using bullying tactics like loud noise to force the tenant out.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 8:16 PM

