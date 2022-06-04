Watch CBS News
Residents rally in Upper Manhattan for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Inwood residents hold vigil for prayer and action
Inwood residents hold vigil for prayer and action 00:46

NEW YORK -- Residents in Upper Manhattan rallied Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Dozens of people gathered for an evening vigil. They wore orange t-shirts in memory of gun violence victims and held signs saying, "Enough is enough."

The rally was organized by New York state Sen. Robert Jackson's office in collaboration with the Uptown Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

"This is about stopping the violence in our communities, stopping the violence in our country, and how do you stop that? By making it more stricter to ascertain and to certify to get a weapon," Jackson said.

Protesters called for lawmakers in Washington to come together and pass stricter gun control laws.

