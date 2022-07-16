Watch CBS News
Swastikas found drawn on Upper East Side sidewalk, police investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

final-rma-1919-22-agg-harrasment-19-pct-6-23-22-2.jpg
Police are looking for a man accused of drawing swastikas on an Upper East Side sidewalk on June 23, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man who drew swastikas on a sidewalk on the Upper East Side.

According to police, the three yellow swastikas were found on East 61st Street near York Avenue on June 23.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

July 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

