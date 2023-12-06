15-year-old boy shot inside Upper East Side smoke shop, police sources say

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting near Bloomingdale's on the Upper East Side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, during the heart of the evening commute.

Police sources say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside a smoke shop at 60th Street near Third Avenue.

The NYPD is on the scene, trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

