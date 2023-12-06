Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy shot inside Upper East Side smoke shop, police sources say

NYPD investigating shooting on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting near Bloomingdale's on the Upper East Side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, during the heart of the evening commute.

Police sources say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside a smoke shop at 60th Street near Third Avenue.

The NYPD is on the scene, trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 8:13 PM EST

