Watch CBS News
Local News

Community rallies after swastikas found drawn outside Upper East Side deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Community rallies after swastikas found drawn outside Upper East Side deli
Community rallies after swastikas found drawn outside Upper East Side deli 00:32

NEW YORK -- Antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on a wall outside an Upper East Side deli Monday.

Police say a swastika and the words "Homeland Security Israeli Pride" were found drawn above the doorbells of the Second Avenue Deli on East 75th Street.

The community rallied around the deli's owner Friday.

"This week, Jeremy scrubbed off the swastika graffiti on his storefront, only to learn that there were more swastikas waiting across the street," New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said. "There is no place in New York City for hate crimes against the Jewish people."

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 6:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.