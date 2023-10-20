Community rallies after swastikas found drawn outside Upper East Side deli

NEW YORK -- Antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on a wall outside an Upper East Side deli Monday.

Police say a swastika and the words "Homeland Security Israeli Pride" were found drawn above the doorbells of the Second Avenue Deli on East 75th Street.

The community rallied around the deli's owner Friday.

"This week, Jeremy scrubbed off the swastika graffiti on his storefront, only to learn that there were more swastikas waiting across the street," New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said. "There is no place in New York City for hate crimes against the Jewish people."

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.