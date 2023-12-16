Man pistol-whipped during attempted robbery on Upper East Side, police say

NYPD searching for 2 suspects after attempted robbery on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A man was injured during an attempted armed robbery on the Upper East Side late Friday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street between First Avenue and York.

Police say two suspects tried to rob the victim and pistol-whipped him when he fought back.

A shot was fired, but no one was struck.

Police found the gun but are still looking for the two suspects.