Man pistol-whipped during attempted robbery on Upper East Side, police say
NEW YORK -- A man was injured during an attempted armed robbery on the Upper East Side late Friday.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street between First Avenue and York.
Police say two suspects tried to rob the victim and pistol-whipped him when he fought back.
A shot was fired, but no one was struck.
Police found the gun but are still looking for the two suspects.
