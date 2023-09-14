NYPD: Man with stroller wanted for assaulting woman on Upper East Side

Man sought by NYPD in connection to assaults on UES with stroller

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man with a stroller wanted for assaulting at least one woman on the Upper East Side.

Investigators say they are unsure if a child is inside the stroller at the time of the alleged attacks.

They say on Saturday, the man shoved a 64-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground, and then ran away from the scene.

Investigators say they believe he may be involved in other similar assaults.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.