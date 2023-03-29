Watch CBS News
Woman says late mother's caregiver has been squatting in Upper East Side apartment with family for 2 years

Woman says late mother's caregiver never moved out of UES apartment
NEW YORK -- A woman says her late mother's Upper East Side apartment has been taken over by squatters.

Speaking to "Inside Edition," Alayne Skylar says it all started when she hired live-in help for her 103-year-old mother. Skylar allowed the caregiver's mother and sister to move in as well.

Skylar says once her mom died, though, the family never left, and they've now been living in the apartment for two years.

"How do you do this to somebody who was so good to you, who treated you with love and respect?" Skylar said.

The women deny being squatters.

