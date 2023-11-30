4 injured in Upper East Side apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt during an apartment building fire on the Upper East Side.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the fifth floor of the building at 96th Street and Madison Avenue.

One woman told CBS New York she lives below the unit where the fire started.

"It's an elderly couple. They were out of town, and only their daughter was home, but she's OK. She's at the hospital now," the neighbor said.

"On arrival, we had heavy fire coming out the left side of the building, which is the exposure two side. Quickly made searches. Aggressively, we put out the fire. There was some extension to the sixth floor," FDNY Chief Chuck Downey said.

Two residents and two firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents find a place to stay.