New Jersey food processing plant worker dies after incident involving machinery

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A worker at the United Premium Foods processing plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey died Friday after an incident involving machinery, the mayor's office confirmed. 

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is investigating.   

In a statement to CBS New York, United Premium Foods CEO Ken Mayer said, "We are devastated by the loss of our longtime employee, who was a beloved member of our company. Our deepest condolences go out to her daughter at this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the official investigation." 

The woman's identity was not immediately released. 

