Video shows knife attack near Times Square. Here's what happened.

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a tourist was the victim of an unprovoked knife attack near Times Square over the weekend and the shocking crime was captured on video.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Eighth Avenue and West 43rd Street.

What the surveillance video shows

On the footage, the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Cyril Destin, is seen getting up from his walker and lunging at two women with a large knife.

One of the women is then seen inspecting her sweatshirt as they slowly back away.

Police said the 36-year-old victim, who is from Pennsylvania, was treated and released from the hospital.

A witness described what she saw.

"He got the knife and stabbed the lady for no reason," the witness said.

More video obtained by CBS New York shows the moment police made the arrest. A knife is seen on the sidewalk.

Police said Destin has been arrested more than a dozen times over the last two years for mostly low-level offenses, and is now facing a felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges. They said he lives in supportive housing right around the corner. After he was arrested, officers took him to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was later released from the hospital and remains in police custody.



Suspect described as "nice guy" by worker at nearby deli

"I don't know what happened to him," said a man named Anwar, who works at Port Gourmet Deli, which provided the surveillance video.

Anwar said the suspect is a regular customer.

"Nice guy. Every time he come in, he don't bother nobody, but I don't know what happened to him last night," Anwar said.

Saturday's attack just the latest in Midtown South Precinct

Police said the alleged stabbing was part of a surge in assault cases in the Midtown South Precinct, which includes Times Square. There were 191 felony assaults between April 7 and May 5, up from 153 during the same period last year, a 25% jump.

Tourists who spoke to CBS New York were understandably alarmed.

"That's a little scary considering we're four women just walking around Downtown, so, yeah, very frightening. It makes me want to walk back that way," said Stacey Battelon, who was visiting from Nashville.

"That could be anyone and it definitely makes you more aware of your surroundings," added Tessa Ragle of Detroit.