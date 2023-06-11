Watch CBS News
Unmarked NYPD car bursts into flames after crash; 3 officers, 1 civilian injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A crash in Hamilton Heights ended with an unmarked police car bursting into flames Saturday night.

Video shows firefighters putting out the flames burning the white patrol car that crashed with a red SUV.

It happened on 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police say three NYPD officers suffered minor injuries, as well as a woman in the other vehicle.

