Unmarked NYPD car bursts into flames after crash; 3 officers, 1 civilian injured
NEW YORK -- A crash in Hamilton Heights ended with an unmarked police car bursting into flames Saturday night.
Video shows firefighters putting out the flames burning the white patrol car that crashed with a red SUV.
It happened on 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Police say three NYPD officers suffered minor injuries, as well as a woman in the other vehicle.
