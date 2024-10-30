University of Bridgeport sent into lockdown after shooting at dining hall

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- The University of Bridgeport was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after someone was shot inside a dining hall on campus.

Police and school officials said it was an isolated incident and the two people involved were not students. The lockdown was lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Bridgeport Police have identified 18-year-old Dylan Cruz-Tillery, of Queens, as a person of interest, and they say they have asked the NYPD for help in finding him.

"Although we do believe that this individual has fled campus, we are going to maintain an active police presence throughout the night and throughout the morning, just to reassure the campus and the community that this is a safe campus," Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said.

"We continue to take strong measures to keep our campus safe, and we appreciate and follow the ongoing directions from the Bridgeport Police Department, who we have an ongoing relationship with all the time," said Bridgeport University President Danielle Wilken.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Statement from University of Bridgeport president

The university president shared the following statement late Tuesday night:

I am grateful to the Bridgeport Police Department, University of Bridgeport's Security Team, and first responders for their endless commitment to the UB community. Campus safety is our number one priority. We appreciate all the love and outpouring of support from our local officials — including the Mayor's Office, City Council, and state delegation — who have all offered their support. It is important to note that neither the victim nor the shooter are UB students but were visitors on campus. As Bridgeport Police Chief Porter said, this is an isolated incident. We continue to take strong measures to ensure the safety of our community, and we will follow the directives of the BPD.