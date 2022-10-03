United Airlines suspending operations at JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- United Airlines is leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The airline has four daily flights out of JFK, but failed to get additional slots from the FAA to expand.
Airline officials say flights will temporarily be suspended beginning Oct. 29.
Workers will be shifted to other airports, and travelers affected will be offered a refund or rebooking options.
