United Airlines temporarily suspending flights at JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- United Airlines announced Friday it's leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The airline has four daily flights out of JFK but failed to get additional slots from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand.
Airline officials say flights will temporarily be suspended beginning Oct. 29.
Workers will be shifted to other airports, and affected travelers will be offered a refund or rebooking options.
