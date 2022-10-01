Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines temporarily suspending flights at JFK Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

United Airlines calls for additional flights out of JFK
United Airlines calls for additional flights out of JFK 00:50

NEW YORK -- United Airlines announced Friday it's leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airline has four daily flights out of JFK but failed to get additional slots from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand.

READ MORE: United Airlines threatens to stop all flights out of JFK Airport if more slots aren't greenlit

Airline officials say flights will temporarily be suspended beginning Oct. 29.

Workers will be shifted to other airports, and affected travelers will be offered a refund or rebooking options.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.