United Airlines cuts flights at Newark Airport
NEWARK, N.J. -- United Airlines says it's cutting flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Citing air traffic congestion, the airline says it will cut 12% of its daily domestic flights from its busy Newark hub.
United says it has the staffing to support its schedule and plans to "revert to a full schedule from Newark as soon as possible."
It's the latest among several U.S. carriers trimming their summer schedules. Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have all reduced flights.
