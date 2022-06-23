Watch CBS News
United Airlines cuts flights at Newark Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- United Airlines says it's cutting flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Citing air traffic congestion, the airline says it will cut 12% of its daily domestic flights from its busy Newark hub.

United says it has the staffing to support its schedule and plans to "revert to a full schedule from Newark as soon as possible."

It's the latest among several U.S. carriers trimming their summer schedules. Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have all reduced flights.

