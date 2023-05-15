Watch CBS News
Union reaches deal to avoid doctor strike at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A strike that was set to start Monday at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals has been called off. 

About 300 doctors from both hospitals were expected to start a multi-day strike, but the union says an agreement was reached with MediSys Health Network.

It would have been the first physicians strike in New York City in 30 years. 

There's no word on the terms of the deal, but better pay for interns and residents were among the union's demands. 

