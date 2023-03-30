Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Union apartment fire

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

UNION, N.J. -- A fire in New Jersey left a man critically injured Wednesday.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Union.

Firefighters rescued a man inside a second-floor apartment, and he was rushed to a local hospital.

Officials say the fire started in a second-floor apartment. The cause is under investigation.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:20 PM

