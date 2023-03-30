Man critically injured in Union apartment fire
UNION, N.J. -- A fire in New Jersey left a man critically injured Wednesday.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Union.
Firefighters rescued a man inside a second-floor apartment, and he was rushed to a local hospital.
Officials say the fire started in a second-floor apartment. The cause is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.