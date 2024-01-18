Family of 4 killed in murder-suicide in Union, prosecutors say

UNION, N.J. -- A family of four was killed in a murder-suicide in Union on Wednesday, officials say.

According to the Union County prosecutor's office, 42-year-old Andrea Alarcon, 51-year-old Ruben Alarcon and their two juvenile daughters were found fatally shot inside their home on Lincrest Terrace around 10:30 a.m.

The prosecutor's office did not release the names or ages of the two girls.

Investigators say Andrea Alarcon shot and killed her husband and children before shooting herself.

"In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.

"This is a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims," Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly said in a statement. "We understand that this may be a difficult time for many people, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Resources are available, and you don't have to go through this alone."

Wednesday, neighbors told CBS New York they had not seen anyone at the home in days, and one neighbor stated he had not been aware children lived in the home.

The motive is unclear.