Union for NJ Transit workers to announce results of strike vote

Union to announce results of NJ Transit strike vote

NEW YORK -- The union representing New Jersey Transit workers is expected to announce the results of a strike authorization vote Thursday.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen represents 500 employees who have worked without a new contract for nearly four years.

NJ Transit says a federal court ruling from last summer prohibits a strike.

The agency also says it's still actively engaged in mediation with the union.