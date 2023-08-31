Union for NJ Transit workers to announce results of strike vote
NEW YORK -- The union representing New Jersey Transit workers is expected to announce the results of a strike authorization vote Thursday.
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen represents 500 employees who have worked without a new contract for nearly four years.
NJ Transit says a federal court ruling from last summer prohibits a strike.
The agency also says it's still actively engaged in mediation with the union.
