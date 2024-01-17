2 adults, 2 children found dead in Union home

UNION, N.J. -- Four people were found dead in a home in Union on Wednesday.

Union County prosecutors confirm two adults and two children were found in a home on Lincrest Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not confirmed what led up to the discovery or the relationship between the adults and children. They also have not revealed the causes of death.

Residents say they saw Union Police arrive to the block around 9 a.m. and go inside the home. Later, the medical examiner showed up.

Authorities have been in and out of the home ever since.

Neighbors say they hadn't seen anyone at the home in days, or even weeks, and one neighbor said they have never seen children at the home.

"You never expect it to be two houses next to you. We're still shocked. We have no idea what happened in the morning when we saw all the cops are coming," one neighbor said.

"We live on a pretty quiet block, so we don't really see them that often. We didn't really know anything until today," another neighbor said. "Father, mother, I didn't even know there was two children there, honestly."

The Union County prosecutor's office, homicide task force and the Union Police Department are investigating.