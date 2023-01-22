Watch CBS News
New pedestrian plaza opens in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new pedestrian plaza is now open in Brooklyn.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and other city officials took part in a ribbon-cutting Saturday for the new Underhill Plaza in Prospect Heights.

The pedestrian plaza is part of the city's Open Streets program.

It's the first part of a project to transform all of Underhill Avenue into a "bike boulevard."

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

January 22, 2023

