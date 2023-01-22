New pedestrian plaza opens in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new pedestrian plaza is now open in Brooklyn.
Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and other city officials took part in a ribbon-cutting Saturday for the new Underhill Plaza in Prospect Heights.
The pedestrian plaza is part of the city's Open Streets program.
It's the first part of a project to transform all of Underhill Avenue into a "bike boulevard."
