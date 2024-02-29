Work resumes on unfinished Brooklyn bike lane project, Department of Transportation says

City to resume work on bike lane project in Brooklyn after 6-month pause

NEW YORK -- New York City officials say they now plan to complete an unfinished bike lane project in Brooklyn.

The work in Prospect Heights was paused for six months for public input.

The stretch of road runs a half mile from Underhill Avenue to Eastern Parkway.

Neighbors say that area has a history of crashes.

The Department of Transportation says starting Thursday, it will implement traffic measures like shortened crosswalks and dividers in the middle of the road. Work is expected to be completed in the coming days.

In a statement, the DOT said, "Following a thorough community engagement process, it is clear the community strongly supports this work."