Pride flag outside New Jersey cafe torn down again, business owner says

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey cafe owner says he's being targeted because of a Pride flag outside of his business.

The owner of Uncle Milton's Cafe on Jefferson Street in Hoboken shared video that shows the Pride flag wrapped around the cafe's front door handles after apparently being ripped down.

He says this comes after a Pride flag there was ripped down and burned just a few weeks ago.

Hoboken's mayor showed his support for the cafe Sunday after the flag was put back up.

He says police are investigating.