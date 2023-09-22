Hundreds protest outside United Nations during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 Israelis and Americans packed the streets outside the United Nations on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly.

There was outrage and opposition against Netanyahu's government's push for a wide judicial overhaul.

Read more: Israeli parliament approves key part of judicial overhaul amid protests

The move is considered undemocratic by Israeli protesters who have taken to the streets since the start of this year.

"The United States is basically the second Jewish country ... and everything that happens in Israel affects the community here," protest organizer Shany Granot Lubaton said.

Netanyahu spoke about his hopes to broker more peace treaties with Arab states, including a possible treaty with Saudi Arabia.