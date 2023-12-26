"Umoja" -- or unity -- the word of the day as celebration of Kwanzaa begins in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Tuesday marked the first day of Kwanzaa and there were celebrations across the Tri-State Area. CBS New York visited Hempstead, where the community came together to celebrate unity.

The opening day of the holiday in the village included drumming, dancing, the ROTC presenting colors, singing, and food.

"This is beautiful for me to come out and see people in my community from all different backgrounds, so they can learn about Kwanzaa and the principles of Kwanzaa," said Yolanda Hutcherson, superintendent of Hempstead Parks & Recreation.

Seven days of Kwanzaa represent seven principles. The first day focuses on Umoja, or unity.

"To embrace our diversity that we have in this community, but understand that even with our diversity, we have to be a united community," Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. said.

The multi-generational event celebrated different cultures and religions -- a tradition only 57 years old.

"The more I do it, the more I learn about my own culture. That's important. Knowledge is power," said Juanita Hargwood, Hempstead's community event coordinator.

The night was spent honoring elders who have contributed decades of sacrifice, including Joanne Phillips, who was at the front of the line. The senior citizen is currently battling bone cancer and said being with the community is part of her healing.

"Those are the things we try to instill in people -- love and affection -- because so much is going on in the world today and God wants us to give love," Phillips said.

The weeklong celebration continues through Jan. 1. Next up on Wednesday, honoring self-determination.