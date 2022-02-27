Ukrainian Heritage School in Brooklyn offers a source of pride, strength in troubled times

NEW YORK -- Communities in Brooklyn with deep roots in Ukraine are finding strength in each other as they worry about their loved ones overseas.

CBS2's Dave Carlin shows us how one school is helping kids cope.

The voices of children brought tears to the eyes of some parents and staffers in a classroom in Brighton Beach.

The Ukrainian Heritage School is dedicated to preserving the rich culture and history of Ukraine. In these troubled times, it is a place to find pride and strength.

Thirteen-year-old Dasha Kharuieva spends Saturdays in art, history and language classes at the school. She moved with her family from Ukraine to Sheepshead Bay four years ago.

"All my grandparents are there, my cousins, my aunts, my uncles, my friends, my parent's friends, and we're really, really scared because everyone's living in basements now. A lot of them went to villages," Dasha said.

"I hope that they at least get their freedom and everything will be OK there," another child said.

"I've seen a video of people in the NICU from a hospital having to move into, like, a makeshift bunker ... and they're just keeping them alive on their own," said 13-year-old Julia Dashenych.

To try and balance out the heartbreak and anxiety, educators keep the kids busy, making signs for demonstrations and leading collection drives.

"I think it's the best school," said Oleh Dovhun, nicknamed the Ukrainian Pitbull.

The boxer visited the school with a pep talk for the kids to always fight for what is right.

Dovhun says young people need to be given information about the war, but nothing too overwhelming. He adds sports, school and disciplines are productive ways to deal with your feelings about it.

"It's important for them to just know who they are and they are proud who they are -- Ukrainians," said Myroslava Rozdolska, principal of the Ukrainian Heritage School. "Our heart is there."

To keep from overwhelming the kids, the conversations are careful and adults keep their own emotions in check, even when it is very difficult.

It's what teacher Iuliia Dereka does with her 7-year-old daughter, Abigail, who attends the school.

"The stress that we are going through, like parents, we have to cover it because they see us. They see and they will copy our nervousness," she said.

The message -- stay strong, let's get through this together.