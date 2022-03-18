Long Island couple travels to Ukraine-Romania border to help bring refugees to safety

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine as fighting reached its fourth week.

The flood of refugees arriving at bordering countries prompted a Long Island couple with roots in Romania to do more than donate. They got on a plane and got to work, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.

The Vetranos have seen up close and personal what most watch in disbelief. The Old Westbury pastor of Life Lutheran Church and his Romanian-born wife are just back from the Ukraine-Romania border.

"We felt more than called. We felt a responsibility," Pastor Justin Vetrano said. "Our plan to go was a no plan. We were just going to go asses and see what we could do."

What they found was overwhelming. Hoards of humanity fleeing with their lives - more than 400,000 so far into Romania.

"Two hundred to 800 people every two hours," Vetrano said. "They were all fleeing their homes. They were leaving the life that they knew and 95 percent of these people didn't have a plan. They didn't know where they were even going that night. They had been traveling for days"

"It was freezing cold in Romania and everybody was extremely tired," said Neina Vetrano. "They know that anything is better than what they've left behind."

Their mission became clear. Neina Vetrano, a former tour guide, could book buses and link up strangers offering up homes and offices for shelter. Justin Vetrano could offer comfort.

"Hospitality. We were there to welcome them to safety. Uprooting their entire lives and then when they finally reach somewhere and there were people with a smile, a hug and a sandwich and a tea, there was a sense of this hope that their days will be better," he said.

Back at home, a flood of support. More than $100,000 raised to send more help.

"Biggest need was for manpower, transportation and accommodation. So that's why we felt compelled to go," Neina Vetrano said.

The Vetranos plan to return to the border next week and then again and again. They said even if the fighting should end tomorrow, the plight of uprooted millions will be a humanitarian crisis for years.

Life Lutheran Church is still collecting donations and will have a special program on Sunday called An Evening of Hope. For more information, click here or call 516-333-3355.