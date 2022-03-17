Watch CBS News

Hundreds of bulletproof vests to be sent to Ukraine stolen in East Village

NEW YORK -- About 400 bulletproof vests, which were donated to be sent to Ukraine, have been stolen in Manhattan.

The vests were stored inside the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America building on Second Avenue in the East Village.

The theft happened sometime overnight.

Workers found the door forced open when they arrived Wednesday morning and called police.

The NYPD is now looking for those responsible.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 10:09 PM

