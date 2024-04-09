UConn fans basking in the glory of back-to-back NCAA tournament championships

STAMFORD, Conn. -- March Madness ended with April craziness in Connecticut.

The UConn men are now back-to-back NCAA tournament champions after their 75-60 win over Purdue in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday night.

Winning twice in two years is boosting pride on all five of the school's campuses.

UConn-Stamford students will never forget the excitement inside One University Place.

"I was here with everybody watching the watch party. It was an amazing time," Anthony Small said. "People didn't see us coming, and we came! Went back to back."

"They just did an amazing job, super proud of them, super proud to be a Huskie, so, yeah," George Tzoulifis said.

UConn won the NCAA tournament for the sixth time and is the first men's team to go back to back since Florida 17 years ago.

"It's exciting to see UConn doing so well. I'm a sophomore now. Last year, we won the championship. To win it again, it's amazing," George Diaz said.

The success of the men's and women's teams, with 17 championships between them, has been credited for helping increase applications to the UConn system by 20% last year.

"If you go travel across the country now, you say 'UConn,' it doesn't matter where you be in America, they'll know what UConn is, who UConn is," alum Andrew Rokyzky said.

"It definitely puts Connecticut on the map. It's great for students, I think. Yeah, it's great that they won again. I'm happy for them," fan Julia Rokyzky said.

As for next year, expectations will remain sky high.

"I think next year we can make it three," Small said.

"Let's go UConn ... yeah!" Diaz added.

For now, UConn is in a class of its own. It's the only Division I school where both the men and the women have won back-to-back national basketball championships.

The victory parade for UConn is set for Saturday in downtown Hartford. It kicks off at 11 a.m. from the state capitol building. After, there will be a rally at the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where players and coaches will give speeches.