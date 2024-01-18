Watch CBS News
Uber, Lyft drivers will soon be able to apply for settlement funds from historic lawsuit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Thousands of ride-share drivers in New York City will soon see some money heading their way.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that drivers will soon be able to apply for settlement funds stemming from a historic lawsuit.

In November, Uber and Lyft agreed to a $328 million settlement for not properly paying drivers for years.

Beginning March 1, those drivers will be able to apply for back-pay.

All ride-share drivers will also start receiving paid sick leave and a minimum pay rate.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 8:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

