Uber, Lyft drivers at Newark Liberty International Airport join nationwide strike on Valentine's Day

NEWARK, N.J. -- Uber and Lyft drivers at Newark Liberty International Airport joined a nationwide strike on Valentine's Day.

The drivers say they are not getting any love from the rideshare platforms, so they're starting a 24-hour strike and taking the holiday off in protest.

They say wages are the sticking point, and claim the platforms are taking a big chunk of their fares as the cost of living goes up. They say they are being forced to work long hours to make ends meet.

"When they started it, 10% was the commission. Now with the passage of time, they have increased the commission up to 65-70%. Uber is now at 70%. There's no check on them," said Muhammad Anwar, of the International Drivers Guild. "The drivers pay for the car, he pays for the gas, he pays for the insurance. They have families to feed, as well."

Drivers held a rally at the airport's rideshare lot until 1 p.m. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reported it was peaceful and no entrances or exits were blocked.

"No, not driving, not driving. No love for Uber or Lyft today. My app is off. Lyft too. I'm off today, no work today," driver Viclian Santiago added.

Similar rallies were scheduled in at least 17 cities, including Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The drivers say they also want the platforms to stop deactivations and create better safety measures amid what they called a spike in crime.

A spokesperson for Lyft responded to CBS New York's request for comment, saying in 2023, drivers who earned $30 an hour got to keep a little over $23, including tips and bonuses.

On the safety issue, the platform said drivers can now connect with an ADT security agent in real time if they have an issue.

Lyft also said it is simplifying the deactivation appeals process.