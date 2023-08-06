Up to 7 people wanted for carjacking Uber driver in Harlem, beating man in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for up to seven people accused of carjacking an Uber driver in Harlem and then robbing a man at knifepoint in the Bronx.

On July 28, investigators said the group got into an Uber XL at East 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. A suspect ordered the driver to pull over while a second pulled out a knife and a third told the driver he had a gun, police said.

Investigators said the driver, 33, complied and followed more orders to get out of the car. Two suspects got out of the car and fled on foot, while five stayed in the car and drove off. The driver left his wallet and iPhone, worth approximately $1,100, inside the car, police said. He was not hurt.

On July 29, police said the same suspects beat and robbed a man, 34, near Walton Avenue and East 151st Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx. The group was armed with a knife, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole the man's backpack, wallet and cellphone. He was hospitalized in stable condition after getting punched and kicked, police said.

The suspects are between 16 and 20 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.