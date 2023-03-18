Tyre Nichols' mother speaks out about son's death at House of Justice in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Tyre Nichols' mother was in New York on Saturday, speaking out about the death of her son.

RowVaughn Wells joined Rev. Al Sharpton at the House of Justice in Harlem.

In January, her 29-year-old son was beaten by Memphis Police after being stopped for an alleged traffic violation. He died three days later.

RELATED STORY: Release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage delayed by court order

Wells says she continues to struggle with Nichols' death, adding that he was a good son.

"Tyre was one of those people -- if everybody went to the right, he went to the left. He was just one of those individuals that he didn't follow what other people did. He followed what we wanted to do. He was an inspired photographer. And those people, those Memphis Police officers took our son away from us," she said.

Seven Memphis Police officers were fired and five charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly attack.