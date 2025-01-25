TWU Local 100 president steps down amid sexual misconduct claims, union says

NEW YORK — The president of TWU Local 100, New York City's local transit workers union, is stepping down amid sexual misconduct claims.

Richard Davis resigned from TWU Local 100 on Friday, citing health reasons, the union said in a statement.

The union went on to say Davis' resignation came after TWU International President John Samuelsen suspended him when Samuelsen learned about accusations of alleged sexual misconduct.

The International Union also filed internal charges against Davis in connection to the allegations, the union said.

Further details about the allegations were not released.

"It is important to know the elected leadership is in control of Local 100. We continue to operate autonomously and with the full support and partnership of our International, the Transport Workers Union of America," the union said in a statement.

The union says John Chiarello will oversee TWU Local 100's day-to-day operations until a new president is appointed at the next executive board meeting in February. Chiarello currently serves as secretary-treasurer.

Davis joined the TWU Local 100 leadership team as secretary-treasurer in May 2022 before being voted president later that same year.