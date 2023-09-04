Watch CBS News
Two killed on Staten Island Expressway as car bursts into flames after crashing into guardrail

NEW YORK -- Eastbound lanes on the Staten Island Expressway reopened Monday morning after two people were killed in a fiery crash overnight.  

Police said a 21-year-old man driving a Chevy Corvette struck a guardrail and crashed near Clove Road shortly before midnight. 

The man and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Their names were not immediately released. 

