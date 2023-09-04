Two killed on Staten Island Expressway as car bursts into flames after crashing into guardrail

Car bursts into flames after crash on Staten Island Expressway

NEW YORK -- Eastbound lanes on the Staten Island Expressway reopened Monday morning after two people were killed in a fiery crash overnight.

Police said a 21-year-old man driving a Chevy Corvette struck a guardrail and crashed near Clove Road shortly before midnight.

The man and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not immediately released.