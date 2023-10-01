Two killed in Union, New Jersey house fire
UNION, N.J. -- Two people were killed in a house fire early Sunday in Union, New Jersey.
Calls reporting a fire at a home on Grandview Avenue started coming in at around 5:45 a.m., officials said.
Two people were found dead on the second floor and a person downstairs suffered a burn to their arm, the Union fire chief told CBS New York.
No firefighters were hurt.
The home was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
