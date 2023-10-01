Watch CBS News
Two killed in Union, New Jersey house fire

UNION, N.J. -- Two people were killed in a house fire early Sunday in Union, New Jersey.

Calls reporting a fire at a home on Grandview Avenue started coming in at around 5:45 a.m., officials said. 

Two people were found dead on the second floor and a person downstairs suffered a burn to their arm, the Union fire chief told CBS New York.

No firefighters were hurt.   

The home was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 1:29 PM

