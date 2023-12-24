Two hurt after car crashes into scaffolding in Flatbush, Brooklyn

2 hurt after car crashes into scaffolding in Flatbush

NEW YORK -- A frightening scene played out in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Sunday as a car crashed into a sidewalk construction shed, sending two people to the hospital.

Investigators said the accident happened just after 7 p.m. on Rogers Avenue.

According to the Department of Buildings, the car jumped the curb, hit the sidewalk shed and knocked down several support columns.

A small section of the shed fell onto the car.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the injured people.