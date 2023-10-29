Two FDNY firefighters hurt battling overnight house fire in Queens
NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were hurt battling an overnight house fire in Queens, the FDNY said Sunday.
Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. at a two-story home on Beach 29th Street in Far Rockaway.
More than 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.
The two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at St. John's Hospital.
