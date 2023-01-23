TV meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked by a group of teens in latest act of subway violence

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating more incidents of subway violence over the weekend.

One attack on a platform turned deadly, and another left a television meteorologist with two black eyes.

Year-to-date, transit crime is down about 27%, according to the NYPD's latest statistics. But that wasn't the case this weekend.

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz first described his attack in a more cavalier way.

"Don't let your kids come beat me up in the middle of the night again, please," he said in a video posted on social media.

But soon after, he posted an updated version of the story to express just how badly he was attacked Saturday night Chelsea while riding the 1 train home from a bar. He said he was repeatedly punched in the face after he told a group of teenagers to stop harassing an older man.

"I was like, yo guys, cut that out, and they decided, alright, if he's not going to get it, then you're going to get it. And oh boy, did they give it to me," Klotz said.

Police later arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old for the crime.

Klotz wasn't the only victim of transit crime over the weekend.

Police said around 8 p.m. Sunday, a 70-year-old MTA employee was hospitalized after she was punched from behind on a Midtown subway platform. Investigators are calling it an unprovoked attack.

On Friday night, an argument turned deadly at the 96th Street station on the Upper East Side. Police allege 28-year-old Andre Boyce pushed a man he was fighting with onto the tracks.

Police were able to get the 34-year-old victim to safety before the train came, but he later died due to injuries from the fall.

Boyce, who has four prior arrests, is being charged with manslaughter.

It's unclear of the men knew each other before the incident.