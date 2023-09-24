Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk honors lives lost on 9/11

22nd Annual Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk happens Sunday

NEW YORK - The Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk kicked off Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

The event got underway at 9:30 a.m. retracing Firefighter Stephen Siller's final footsteps on 9/11, from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

The event also honors all the innocent lives we lost that day including first responders and 343 New York City firefighters.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families.