Watch CBS News
Local News

Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk honors lives lost on 9/11

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

22nd Annual Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk happens Sunday
22nd Annual Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk happens Sunday 00:33

NEW YORK - The Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk kicked off Sunday morning in Brooklyn. 

The event got underway at 9:30 a.m. retracing Firefighter Stephen Siller's final footsteps on 9/11, from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. 

The event also honors all the innocent lives we lost that day including first responders and 343 New York City firefighters. 

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families. 

First published on September 24, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.