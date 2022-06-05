Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb returns to One World Observatory

NEW YORK -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb returned to One World Observatory on Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The event started at 5 a.m. with participants climbing 104 flights - more than 2,200 steps - to reach the top.

The climb pays tribute to our 9/11 heroes, many who died while trying to save others.

"I think that we need to give people credit that stepped in, knowing that they probably weren't going to come back alive," said Tricia O'Hara, a participant.

"Many of them who are climbing up are first responders. Some worked with other members that gave their life. Others are family members and others are just Americans that want to, once again, pay their respect and say thank you for the sacrifice that was made," said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to our nation's injured veterans and first responders, along with gold star and fallen first responder families.