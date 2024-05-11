Two cousins running from Boston to New York to raise money for Gold Star families

Two men running 220-miles from Boston to New York to raise money for charity Two men running 220-miles from Boston to New York to raise money for charity 02:16

BOSTON - Two cousins are about to leave for their 220-mile run from Boston to New York, and they are doing it for an important cause.

"It's going to be a long run. It's gonna be fun, but I can bond with my cousin over that stretch, so it's worth it," Tanner Kern said.

Tanner Kern and Jordan Tucker have been training together to raise money for Tunnel To Towers Foundation, a non-profit that supports catastrophically injured veterans, first responders, and their families.

"I love this country, and everything it stands for. The backbone of it are our first responders and our military, and the fact this organization is willing to go out and help families, who loved ones make the ultimate sacrifice. It's an absolute no-brainer," Tanner said.

On Sunday, they'll start at the 911 Memorial in Boston, and they hope to finish a week later at the 911 Memorial in New York.

"I am so pumped. Just to be able to help the people, you know help all the people who don't always get the respect they should when they come home or the guys who are volunteer firefighters," Jordan Tucker said.

Improving their health

Both Jordan and Tanner are using the experience to improve their health and wellness. They are also hoping to make a difference in other people's lives.

"I used to be 340 pounds and I couldn't run a mile in 2018. Ultimately, running is one thing that helped me lose weight, and once I lost it, it was a way to keep it off. You can do anything you set your mind to,"

Tucker is now 37-years-old and says for more than 10 years, he struggled with drugs and alcohol. But running has helped his recovery.

"I've been off drugs for eight years and been off alcohol for two. Makes you feel good about yourself, then you can go do things like this and you can help other people"

50,000 for Gold Star families

The two have run for other charities in the past. But this will be their biggest challenge as they hope to raise $50,000 for the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

" It's paying off mortgages for the Gold Star families," Jordan said.

"Every time some passes in war or being a first responder, there is a family left behind, so the money never goes to waste," Tanner said.

For more information about Tunnel to Towers, visit their website. If you'd like to follow their progress, you can follow Tanner on Instagram.