Watch CBS News
Crime

TSA: Passenger caught with disassembled gun inside carry-on at Newark Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Terminal A opens at Newark Airport in time for holiday rush
New Terminal A opens at Newark Airport in time for holiday rush 02:32

NEWARK, N.J. -- A passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport was caught with a disassembled gun inside his carry-on luggage, TSA says.

Agents found parts of the 9 mm weapon Wednesday during a scan at Terminal B. 

Officers say an Indiana man had the gun parts and ammunition in two bags he was carrying. 

The man reportedly told police the car he drove to the area had been stolen and he thought traveling with the disassembled gun would be OK. 

It was the 12th weapon caught at Newark Airport checkpoints this year. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.